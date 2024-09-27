Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood warning is in place for part of the River Nene.

Overnight on Thursday into Friday (September 26-27), Peterborough experienced the equivalent of a month’s worth of rainfall.

As the heaven’s opened around 40-50mm of rain water fell.

Peterborough City Council has warned residents that water levels are continuing to rise across the city and that residents should "prepare for more flooding over the next few days, especially near water courses.

Floods under the A47 at Bretton Way.

According to the Met Office, there is no more rain predicted in the city until around 4pm on Sunday (September 29).

There is an active flood alert on the Lower Nene (between Wansford and the Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice to the east of Peterborough but North Bank remains open.

Most roadworks in the city have been paused while the flooding issues are resolved and the council has teams on site resolving the issues of flooded subways.

The council has issued a warning to drivers not to drive or walk through flood waters.

The warning states: “Even shallow moving flood water can be dangerous and knock an adult off their feet.

"There may be hidden dangers under the water, including open drains as flood waters can lift and dislodge drain covers.

"If you do walk through flood water, use a stick/prod to test the ground in front of your feet before you step.”