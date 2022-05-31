The collision happened at the junction between Thorney Road and the A47 on the east side of Eye, on the approach to the village at just after 4pm.
The car, a black Fiat, was left badly damaged and one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. One side of the road was closed while the car was recovered.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “‘We were called at 4.16pm yesterday (30 May) to reports of a two vehicle collision on Thorney Road near Eye.
"Police attended and closed one side of the road for a short time while the vehicle was recovered.
"One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.”