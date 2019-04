Three people have died after a collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

The two vehicle crash occurred at around midnight near the Stanground Fire Station junction.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to call them on 101.

Police said the road was closed northbound towards Boongate while they investigate.

The AA is also reporting that the road is closed in both directions.