Delays on A47 near Peterborough due to flooding
Weather warnings are in place in city
There are delays on the A47 near Peterborough due to flooding following heavy rain in the region.
BCH Road Policing said one lane of the A47 Eastbound between Upton and Peterborough was closed due to flooding, with National Highways called to deal with the situation.
Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place in Peterborough until 9pm tonight.