BREAKING

Delays on A47 near Peterborough due to flooding

Weather warnings are in place in city
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
There are delays on the A47 near Peterborough due to flooding following heavy rain in the region.

BCH Road Policing said one lane of the A47 Eastbound between Upton and Peterborough was closed due to flooding, with National Highways called to deal with the situation.

North Bank Road is also closed at the moment due to the weather, with a flood warning in place.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place in Peterborough until 9pm tonight.

