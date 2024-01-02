North Bank Road closed near Peterborough as wind and rain warnings in place for city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Bank Road near Peterborough has been closed as wind and rain warnings have been put in place by the Met Office.

Peterborough City Council said that North Bank between Bedford Cottages (Northey Road) and the Dog in a Doublet (North Side) was shut until further notice as a flood warning was in place.

The warning says: “River levels remain high in the Peterborough area following persistent rainfall. During periods of high tide the river Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. Whilst this flood warning remains in force, the local authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be in place and further updates will be available through the local media. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Flood alerts are also in place elsewhere in Cambridgeshire and the surrounding area, including Alconbury Brook and Lower Welland and other watercourses from Stamford to Spalding, including Market Deeping and Spalding.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9pm today. The warning says: “Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

“What to Expect:

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”

The yellow warning for strong winds is also in place until 9pm today. It says: “A spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption.

"What to Expect:

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

The Met Office forecast itself has predicted heavy rain in the city until around 3pm, with light rain – and heavy showers – lasting until about 8pm.

The strongest winds are set to arrive at about 5pm.