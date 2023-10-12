Council open to building new car parks 'if demand exists' as Wellington and Dickens Street spaces set to be lost
Peterborough City Council is open to building new car parks close to the city centre, if demand exists, Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerlad has told the Peterborough Telegraph following the news that both the Wellington Street and Dickens Street could be sold to developers.
Cllr Fitzgerald has also said that he believes that there sufficient car parking in the city centre.
The questions were put to the Council Leader ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday (October 16) in which the disposal of both car parks will be discussed.
If approved, the terms of sale to Lidl and a consortium will be finalised to create a new “attractive gateway” into the city.
Documents for the disposal agenda item reveal plans for residential, food and drink, electrical car charging and retail uses for the site.
Lidl have already had plans for a new store on a small section of the Dickens Street site rejected.
The potential loss of the car parks come after similar parking space has been lost in recent years, including the Wirrina car park on Bishop’s Road for the ARU Peterborough development, the temporary car park on the site of the old market in Northminster and doubts remain over the future of Fair Meadow car park on Oundle Road after it was acquired by Medesham Homes.
Cllr Fitzgerald said: “We believe sufficient car parking remains across the city both privately controlled and that owned by the council.
“We are looking to redevelop these car parks as compared with others in the city they are underused and we can make better use of the land and make the eastern side of the city more attractive for those living around it.
"At the same time, we are looking to improve our remaining car parks and we will build new ones if demand exists as and when they are needed and in the right locations.
“It is of course preferable that we drive down car usage in the city to improve air quality and lower our carbon footprint but for now car usage is vitally important for many Peterborough residents and whilst it remains so we wil continue to support it through improved car parking facilities.
“Further, there are no plans to a change Pleasure Fair Meadow from car parking at this time.”
Regarding the proposed new regenerative scheme, Cllr Fitzgerald added: “On Monday cabinet members will meet to discuss plans for an attractive Eastern gateway to the city centre by transforming two car parks as part of a comprehensive regeneration scheme.“If agreed, this will see the car parks in Dickens Street and Wellington Street disposed of – Wellington Street is the site of the former gas tower of course.
"Both are underused and could be transformed into something much more inviting, bringing widescale benefits to the area.“The council will then take all necessary steps to sell the car parks, with a view to a delivering a regeneration scheme.”