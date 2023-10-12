Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council is open to building new car parks close to the city centre, if demand exists, Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerlad has told the Peterborough Telegraph following the news that both the Wellington Street and Dickens Street could be sold to developers.

Cllr Fitzgerald has also said that he believes that there sufficient car parking in the city centre and that lowering the city’s carbon footprint.

The questions were put to the Council Leader ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday (October 16) in which the disposal of both car parks will be discussed.

Wellington Street car park.

If approved, the terms of sale to Lidl and a consortium will be finalised to create a new “attractive gateway” into the city.

Documents for the disposal agenda item reveal plans for residential, food and drink, electrical car charging and retail uses for the site.

Lidl have already had plans for a new store on a small section of the Dickens Street site rejected.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “We believe sufficient car parking remains across the city both privately controlled and that owned by the council.

“We are looking to redevelop these car parks as compared with others in the city they are underused and we can make better use of the land and make the eastern side of the city more attractive for those living around it.

"At the same time, we are looking to improve our remaining car parks and we will build new ones if demand exists as and when they are needed and in the right locations.

“It is of course preferable that we drive down car usage in the city to improve air quality and lower our carbon footprint but for now car usage is vitally important for many Peterborough residents and whilst it remains so we wil continue to support it through improved car parking facilities.

“Further, there are no plans to a change Pleasure Fair Meadow from car parking at this time.”

Regarding the proposed new regenerative scheme, Cllr Fitzgerald added: “On Monday cabinet members will meet to discuss plans for an attractive Eastern gateway to the city centre by transforming two car parks as part of a comprehensive regeneration scheme.“If agreed, this will see the car parks in Dickens Street and Wellington Street disposed of – Wellington Street is the site of the former gas tower of course.