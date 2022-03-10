The car park will be closing this weekend

Temporary car park in Peterborough city centre to close nearly 18 months after it opened

A temporary car park which was built in Peterborough city centre is set to close nearly 18 months after it first opened.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:54 pm

The temporary surface level car park at Northminster will close from 5pm on Sunday (March 13).

Customers will be asked to use either Brook Street or Wellington Street car parks from Monday, 14 March onwards instead. For those attending the New Theatre, the closest car park in Brook Street, which has an evening tariff of £2. For a full list of city centre car parks, visit the council’s website.

The Northminster car park was created in November 2020 following the demolition of the multi-storey car park on the site, after a council report said it was unsafe.

Planning permission for a new development, including housing and commercial space, was granted last year.

