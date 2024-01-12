Council 'in discussions' following traffic chaos at Serpentine Green which left motorists stuck for hours
Peterborough City Council have said they are ‘having discussions’ around the traffic chaos at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton today, which left some shoppers stuck in jams for more than two hours.
The gridlock was caused by a new roadworks scheme, which was started this week, on The Serpentine, outside the centre.
Along with shops, the local doctor surgery is also located at the centre.
The traffic was so bad that Cambridgeshire Police issued a warning to motorists about the queues – despite no incident, other than the roadworks, taking place.
The works have seen one lane closed on the northbound stretch of the road between 9.30am and 3.30am.
The roadworks are scheduled to last until March
This afternoon, a council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues at Serpentine Green today and are in discussions with our partners with a view to resolving this."