New roadworks scheme causes gridlock outside shopping centre

Peterborough City Council have said they are ‘having discussions’ around the traffic chaos at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton today, which left some shoppers stuck in jams for more than two hours.

Drivers were stuck in the centre car park for two hours

Along with shops, the local doctor surgery is also located at the centre.

The traffic was so bad that Cambridgeshire Police issued a warning to motorists about the queues – despite no incident, other than the roadworks, taking place.

The works have seen one lane closed on the northbound stretch of the road between 9.30am and 3.30am.

The roadworks are scheduled to last until March