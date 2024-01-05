Drivers warned of three month roadworks scheme outside Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

Scheme will start on Monday and last until March in Hampton

Motorists could face long delays at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre as a three month roadwork scheme is set to start next week.

The scheme will see one lane closed on northbound stretch of The Serpentine in Hampton, starting on Tuesday. The works will last until March.

The lane closure will be in place from 9.30am until 3.30pm every day on the stretch between Serpentine Green and the Fletton Parkway/Nene Parkway junction.

Serpentine Green

There will also be a full road closure on Monday (January 8), involving the junction with Hargate Way and the Serpentine, and the Serpentine between the shopping centre and the roundabout. The full closure will be in place from 8pm on January 8 until 6am.