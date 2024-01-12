Peterborough shoppers warned of long traffic jams at Serpentine Green as roadworks scheme causes 40 minute queues
Peterborough shoppers are being warned of long traffic jams at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre as a new roadwork scheme has caused severe delays.
One shopper told the Peterborough Telegraph they had not even moved two metres in the space of an hour as they queued in the car park, while another described the situation as ‘gridlock.’
Cambridgeshire police have now put out a warning, saying: “We have been made aware of long delays in Serpentine Green Car Park and on The Serpentine due to roadworks and a lane closure.
“Delays in the car park are between 30-40 minutes, so please avoid the area if possible.”
The roadworks scheme started this week, and sees a lane closed on The Serpentine during the day.
The closure is in place from 9.30am-3.30pm on the northbound stretch between Hargate Way-Junction 3.
Motorists are advised to give themselves extra time to complete journeys.