Consultation on Wittering A1 flyover launches

Peterborough City Council posted on its website: “Residents are being invited to take part in an online survey to determine whether there is support for the construction of a flyover to help improve access to Wittering.

“The council is currently looking at ways that access to Wittering from the A1 can be improved and would welcome public feedback.”

A two question survey has been launched on the council’s website, while there is also more information on how to provide feedback.

A previous crash on the A1 near Wittering

The consultation ends on Friday, July 9.

Further information can be found at: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/construction-of-a-flyover-to-help-improve-access-to-wittering.

Calls for a flyover into Wittering were recently renewed by MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara, who has previously raised the issue with Government ministers as well as Highways England.

Currently, access to the village for motorists travelling southbound on the A1 is provided by a junction which requires traffic to turn across the northbound carriageway of the busy road.

Plans for a flyover, or a similar scheme, had been made a priority by the Government in 2002, but in 2008 the Highways Agency (now Highways England) decided to scrap the project after research suggested the junction would not provide value for money.