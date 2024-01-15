Calls for urgent action to prevent more traffic chaos at Serpentine Green as roadworks continue

Drivers reported being stuck in queues for more than two hours on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been calls for urgent action to prevent the traffic chaos outside Peterborough's Serpentine Green from happening again – after drivers were stuck for more than two hours in queues at the shopping centre.

Cambridgeshire Police were forced to put out a warning to motorists on Friday afternoon as queues snaked through the carpark as a result of a new roadworks scheme on The Serpentine at the exit of the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which is set to last until March, has closed off one lane of the road on the approach to the Fletton Parkway/Nene Parkway junction between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Traffic queues at Serpentine Green road works

Today, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “This is unacceptable. Those responsible for the pre-planning have clearly got this wrong and a swift review needs to be undertaken.

"This situation simply cannot continue, and certainly not until the works are completed in March. I am urgently taking this up with the Council and all others concerned.”

Hargate and Hempsted ward councillor John Howard said he was hoping to have talks with others about the situation as soon as possible. He said: “I have requested a meeting at the soonest possible opportunity with fellow Hampton Ward Councillors, the Police, Parish Council, our Cabinet member and the highway contractors to discuss a way forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad