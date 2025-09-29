Bourges Boulevard and Lincoln Road closures announced by Peterborough City Council

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:22 BST
Motorists are being warned about closures on two of Peterborough’s busiest roads.

Lincoln Road will be closed between Mancetter Square and Mountsteven Avenue roundabouts tonight (September 29) between 8pm-6am, to allow for ‘Highways Lining.’

There will be a similar closure on Bourges Boulevard between Westfield Road and Mayor's Walk roundabouts on Wednesday (October 1) between 8pm and 6am, when the road will be also closed overnight for highways lining.

In both cases diversions will be signposted.

Lincoln Road will be closed between the Mancetter Square and Mounsteven Avenue roundaboutsplaceholder image
Lincoln Road will be closed between the Mancetter Square and Mounsteven Avenue roundabouts

