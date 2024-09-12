Drivers have been caught ignoring the one way system on Park Road.

Peterborough City Council will consider the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition to regulate cars not adhering to the one-way system on a city centre road.

The cameras will be considered for use along Park Road (from Westgate) where drivers must turn left onto Church Walk.

A number of residents and nearby businesses, particularly Pengelly & Mizen veterinary practice, have reported issues with drivers choosing to ignore the rules of the road, continuing straight and using the pavement or front parking of businesses to manoeuvre and turn right onto Broadway, illegally.

Ann Howard and staff from the Pengelly and Mizen veterinary surgery at Park Road.

Residents have complained of seeing cars recklessly driving down the pavement and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

Resident Ann Howard said: “I have been caught many times going to the vets. You have to throw yourself into the side of the cars or you will get hit.

“We have been fighting like mad for the last two and a half years to stop someone getting killed.”

The section of road outside of the vets.

Within the last two months, one of the bollards that the council installed to try and deter motorists has been knocked down by a car and is yet to be replaced.

Calls have been made for more police enforcement in the area as well as more drastic traffic calming measures such as cameras.

In response Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet member for environment and transport, Angus Ellis, said: “The issues at this junction are sadly being caused by a minority of motorists who are consciously disregarding both the speed limit and the No Entry and No Right Turn signage.

"The current road layout is enforced by the police and we have also already installed bollards to the path outside Pengelly and Mizen veterinary practice to make it more difficult for drivers to illegally enter this road.

"We are also working with our enforcement teams to assess if this junction would be a suitable location for an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera to help with enforcement."