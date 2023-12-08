Rail passengers can talk directly with rail managers and community rail representatives during the latest ‘Meet the Manager’ event in Peterborough next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership, which champions the Hereward Line and its stations at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March, Manea and Ely, is holding the feedback session at Peterborough Station on Tuesday, 12 December, between 10am and 1pm.

‘Meet the Manager’ events are aimed at listening to passengers’ feedback and comments to help continually improve local train services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can also find out more about the Hereward Line, giving access to all that the Fens and the East of England have to offer, discuss general rail issues, and ask any questions they have about train services.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Managers from Greater Anglia, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, London North Eastern Railway and Govia Thameslink Railway will all be on hand throughout the event on 12 December. Everyone is welcome.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said: “Meet the Manager events are a great opportunity for the CRP and local railway managers to hear from passengers about what matters to them and answer any questions they may have.

“They have held quite a few of these events at stations across Fenland now and they’re always popular and well received by everyone who attends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest event however is the first at Peterborough Station, and it’s also the first time five train companies will be represented so it will be well worth passengers coming along to.”

The Hereward CRP is managed by Fenland District Council in partnership with train operators, railway user groups, station adoption groups and local residents who help look after Fenland’s Hereward Line and its five stations.