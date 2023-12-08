All aboard for Hereward Line’s latest Meet the Manager event
The Hereward Community Rail Partnership, which champions the Hereward Line and its stations at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March, Manea and Ely, is holding the feedback session at Peterborough Station on Tuesday, 12 December, between 10am and 1pm.
‘Meet the Manager’ events are aimed at listening to passengers’ feedback and comments to help continually improve local train services.
Visitors can also find out more about the Hereward Line, giving access to all that the Fens and the East of England have to offer, discuss general rail issues, and ask any questions they have about train services.
Managers from Greater Anglia, Cross Country, East Midlands Railway, London North Eastern Railway and Govia Thameslink Railway will all be on hand throughout the event on 12 December. Everyone is welcome.
Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said: “Meet the Manager events are a great opportunity for the CRP and local railway managers to hear from passengers about what matters to them and answer any questions they may have.
“They have held quite a few of these events at stations across Fenland now and they’re always popular and well received by everyone who attends.
“This latest event however is the first at Peterborough Station, and it’s also the first time five train companies will be represented so it will be well worth passengers coming along to.”
The Hereward CRP is managed by Fenland District Council in partnership with train operators, railway user groups, station adoption groups and local residents who help look after Fenland’s Hereward Line and its five stations.
For more information on the CRP, visit: herewardcrp.org.