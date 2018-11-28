A141 in Cambridgeshire remains closed after head-on horror crash involving car, tractor and lorry

Have your say

The A141 in Cambridgeshire remains closed after a horrific head-on crash involving a car, a tractor and a lorry.

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash, which took place at 5.10am today, Wednesday November 28.

The scene of the crash on the A141 today. Photo: Terry Harris

A blue Toyota collided with a yellow JCB tractor head-on, an HGV following sustaining minimal damage.

The A141 Isle of Ely Way is closed both ways from Bridge Street to B1093 Old Station Way, Chatteris to Wimblington.

The road will remain closed for some time to allow crash investigation work and recovery.

There is a detour in operation - through Doddington along Doddington Road and the B1093.

A police spokesman said there were long delays in the area and motorists should avoid it if possible.