Man killed in head-on horror crash on A141 in Cambridgeshire - tractor driver arrested for drug driving

A man has died and a second man has been arrested following a horrific four vehicle crash on the A141 in Cambridgeshire today.

At around 5.10am this morning, Wednesday November 28, police received reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris.

The scene of the fatal crash on the A141. Photo: Terry Harris

A blue Toyota Hybrid was involved in a head-on crash with a JCB tractor.



The driver of the Toyota, Phillip Moore, 66, of High School Close, March was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in an ambulance but died en route.



The drivers of two lorries involved in the crash, a Scania HGV and a DAF HGV, were not injured.



The driver of a JCB tractor, a 34-year-old man from Chatteris, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst under the influence of drugs and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterboroughwhere he remains.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicle involved just prior is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 43 of the 28 November.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

The A141 Isle of Ely Way is closed both ways from Bridge Street to B1093 Old Station Way, Chatteris to Wimblington.

Police say they are currently awaiting specialist removal equipment to recover the vehicles.

There is a detour in operation - through Doddington along Doddington Road and the B1093.

A police spokesman said there were long delays in the area and motorists should avoid it if possible while the closure remains in place.