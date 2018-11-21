A1 closed at Stamford in both directions after serious crash - road to remain closed for several hours

Have your say

The A1 is closed in both direction at Stamford this evening, Wednesday November 21, after a serious crash.

The crash has taken place at the A6121 Tinwell Road (Stamford / Tinwell Turn Off).

The road is closed both ways between the A606 and the A43.

There are very long delays in either direction as a result and traffic is also backed-up throughout Stamford.

Eyewitnesses report traffic is queuing back to the A47 at Wansford.

Highways Enlgand have said that collision investigation work is required and the closures are expected to remain for several hours.

