Two people killed on A1 at Stamford in horror crash which closed road for 10 hours

Two people have died in a horrific crash on the A1 at Stamford.

The collision occurred at 5.10pm yesterday, Wednesday November 21, on the southbound carriageway of Great North Road (A1), about 300 metres south of the junction with the A6121 near Tinwell, and involved two vehicles.

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Stamford. Photo: Terry Harris

The driver and passenger, a man and woman, in a white Citroen C3 sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of a white Kia Sportage sustained minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough Hospital for treatment.

The A1 was closed for 10 hours to allow officers to carry out their enquiries at the scene. It was re-opened during the early hours of this morning (Thursday 22 November).

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to contact them.

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Stamford. Photo: Terry Harris

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101, quoting incident number 429 of 21 November.