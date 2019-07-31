Trains cancelled all weekend for Peterborough commuters due to strikes

Have your say

Commuters from Peterborough face a weekend of disruption with trains being cancelled due to strikes.

The third day of industrial action is taking place on East Midlands Trains services between Nottingham and Norwich - which runs through Peterborough - and between Peterborough and Lincoln on Saturday (August 3).

The strikes are due to a dispute over contractual issues.

A fourth day of industrial action has now been planned for Saturday, August 17.

Now, CrossCountry has announced it will not be running its Birmingham to Stansted Airport service on Sunday due to industrial action. This goes through Peterborough, Stamford and March, as well as Cambridge.

Tickets marked ‘XC ONLY’ or ‘CROSS CNTRY ONLY’ will be valid to travel on alternative CrossCountry services on the Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

The following train operators have also confirmed they will accept tickets for travel on the Sunday via a reasonable route:

. Chiltern Railways

. Grand Central

. Great Western Railway (GWR)

. Northern

. Scotrail

. Thameslink & Great Northern

. TransPennine Express (TPE)

. Transport for London

Commuters can also seek a refund.

Further information can be found on the CrossCountry website.