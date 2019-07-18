Peterborough train services cancelled due to strikes

Train services to and from Peterborough have been cancelled due to strikes.

The RMT union has announced it will carry out industrial action on three Saturdays - July 20, 27 and August 3.

Peterborough Station

This means East Midlands Trains services will not between Nottingham and Norwich - which runs through Peterborough - and between Peterborough and Lincoln.

Commuters can use LNER services between Peterborough and Grantham and Greater Anglia and CrossCountry services between Peterborough and Ely.

Replacement coaches will run between Peterborough and Lincoln,

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said; “East Midlands Trains’ lack of commitment to deal with our concerns over contractual issues such as compulsory Sunday working, wage discrimination and other issues is a total disgrace.

“As a result RMT, following a strong mandate, and after listening to our representatives, has been left with no alternative but to take strike action in order to make the company take the issues seriously.

“The union remains available for talks but no one should underestimate the resilience and ‎determination of our EMT members to see justice.”

East Midlands Trains said: “We’re disappointed that the RMT is intent on going ahead with this strike action, however, we’re pleased we’ll be able to still run a good service for our customers on the three dates involved.”

More information on the disruption can be found on the East Midlands Trains website.