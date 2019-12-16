Peterborough and Whittlesey rail services remain suspended after more than a week

Rail services running through Peterborough and Whittlesey remain suspended more than a week after all trains stopped running.

Due to a "signalling fault", trains between Peterborough and Ipswich - which stop in Whittlesey, Manea and March - are not still running.

Peterborough Station

Greater Anglia apologised for the disruption last week but said this morning (Monday) that the problem remains ongoing.

No date has been set for the disruption to end.

Greater Anglia said: "Customers are advised to travel to Norwich and travel on a train to Ely where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

"Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

"There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely-Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea."

Last week, Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director, and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said in a joint statement: “Our engineers have been working round the clock to investigate why we are having problems with the track signalling system, which has led to us reducing the number of services we can run. We are examining every factor including components of the signalling system, the impact of leaf fall and the interaction between the signalling system and passenger trains, old and new.

“We both fully appreciate that this situation is extremely frustrating for passengers and it is an absolute priority for us to get these problems resolved as soon as possible. We will provide a further update as soon we have more detail.

“We plan to restore normal services for our passengers as soon as we can. In the meantime, Greater Anglia is making sure that customers can still complete their journeys.”