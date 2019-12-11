Apology given to rail passengers after Peterborough and Whittlesey trains cancelled

Greater Anglia has apologised to rail passengers after yet further disruption.

After several days of cancelled services, once again trains are not running between Peterborough and Ipswich.

Peterborough Station

Trains are also not calling at Whittlesey and Manea.

The problems are due to “signalling problems” and Greater Anglia said there is “no estimate for when this issue will be resolved”.

Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director, and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said in a joint statement: “We are extremely sorry for the continued disruption to passengers using regional routes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“Our engineers have been working round the clock to investigate why we are having problems with the track signalling system, which has led to us reducing the number of services we can run. We are examining every factor including components of the signalling system, the impact of leaf fall and the interaction between the signalling system and passenger trains, old and new.

“We both fully appreciate that this situation is extremely frustrating for passengers and it is an absolute priority for us to get these problems resolved as soon as possible. We will provide a further update as soon we have more detail.

“We plan to restore normal services for our passengers as soon as we can. In the meantime, Greater Anglia is making sure that customers can still complete their journeys.”

Customers travelling between Ipswich and Peterborough can travel via Norwich or Cambridge.

Tickets will only be accepted on Great Northern between Cambridge and Ely, and also with East Midlands Railway between Norwich, Ely and Peterborough.

Customers going to Whittlesey and Manea are advised to use the help points so that Greater Anglia can assist with arranging alternative transport.

Further information can be found at: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/237405.aspx.