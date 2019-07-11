More Peterborough trains cancelled as rail disruption continues into second day

Have your say

A number of trains running through Peterborough have been cancelled as rail disruption continues into a second day.

Trains were cancelled or delayed for up to two hours yesterday (Wednesday) on a number of lines due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Peterborough and Grantham.

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, was also advising customers to delay travelling until today.

LNER has now announced several more services have been cancelled today due to the disruption.

Full updates can be found on the LNER website.

Tickets dated for yesterday will be valid for travel today.

