Peterborough rail commuters advised to delay travelling due to major disruption

Rail commuters from Peterborough are being advised to delay travelling today (Wednesday, July 10) because of major disruption.

Trains are being cancelled or delayed by up to two hours between Peterborough and Grantham as damage to the overhead electric wires has resulted in all lines being blocked.

Peterborough Station

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, is advising customers to defer travelling until tomorrow where possible.

Tickets dated for today will be valid for travel tomorrow.

Customers may use TransPennine Express, Virgin Trains West Coast, Grand Central and East Midlands Trains via any reasonable route.

Customers may also use the following alternatives:

. Great Northern and Thameslink services between London King’s Cross and Peterborough.

. CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Sheffield.

A rail replacement bus service is running between Grantham and Peterborough.

Other services are also being affected, with disruption expected to last all day.

The latest information can be found on the National Rail website.