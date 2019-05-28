‘Long delays’ on A1 at Wittering Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are warning motorists there are “long delays” on the A1 southbound at Wittering. Police said this was due to a broken down heavy vehicle. One lane has been closed. Delays on the A1. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Large queues on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway after three vehicle collision