15 miles of queuing traffic as new A14 bypass opens

It has been a torrid start for motorists using the new A14 bypass.

There are currently queues of 15 miles due to emergency repairs westbound at the Girton/Cloverleaf Interchange with congestion to the Exning/Soham turn off.

Travel time is said to be around 1 hour 10 minutes.

To add to the problems, there has now been a road collision westbound between Junctions 31 and 32, blocking one of the lanes.

Meanwhile, traffic heading towards Huntingdon is very busy from Godmanchester, Brampton and the A141, while the A1M is also busy with delays in and around Buckden.

Highways England said: “We’re aware there are some issues with traffic building up in some areas. We expect it to take a while for drivers to get used to their new journeys and thank you for your ongoing patience.”

The new 12 mile A14 bypass, which runs between Swavesey and Ellington, opened today.

At the same time, Highways England has closed the existing A14 between Godmanchester (Junction 24) and Spittals (Junction 23) in both directions to allow work to remove the Huntingdon viaduct to begin this Christmas.

The new bypass is part of a £1.5 billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.