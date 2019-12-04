New A14 bypass to open as existing road closed for works

Have your say

The new 12 mile A14 bypass, which runs between Swavesey and Ellington, will open to traffic on Monday.

At the same time, Highways England will close the existing A14 between Godmanchester (junction 24) and Spittals (junction 23) in both directions to allow work to remove the Huntingdon viaduct to begin this Christmas.

The 750m long viaduct carries the new A14 over the River Great Ouse

This section will remain closed until all work in Huntingdon is complete and the new roads are tied in to the existing road network.

Drivers are being made aware that:

. At junctions, it is not always possible to join or leave the new road in all directions.

A map showing the new bypass and revised junction numbers

. All A14 junctions east of and including Girton, as well as the A1 junctions, will maintain their existing junction numbers. Others are changing

. Drivers travelling eastbound on the new bypass will still have to join a section of 40mph narrow lanes roadworks from the Swavesey junction. Look out for the signs as you approach.

. Variable mandatory speed limits will help to reduce congestion and ensure safety.

. Slow moving vehicles are prohibited from using the new bypass and will be directed to use alternative local access roads.

. As with any major road, please remember keep left unless overtaking, do not drive under a Red X, stick within the speed limit and know what to do if you break down.

The upgraded section of the A1 between Alconbury and Buckden opened earlier this year, which means that the western section of the transformed A14 is now complete.

Work across the rest of the scheme is said to be progressing well with Highways England on schedule to complete the remaining work between Swavesey and Milton by the end of 2020 as planned.

Remaining work includes:

. Completion of the upgrade to the existing A14 and junctions between Swavesey and Milton

. Installation of the walker, cyclist and horse-rider bridge at Bar Hill

. Installation of new gantries and signs

. Completion of the new local access road

. Landscaping and planting.

The new bypass is part of a £1.5 billion project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

Work in Huntingdon is expected to be completed in 2022.

For more information, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-progress/.