“Don’t put a challenge off until tomorrow, next week or next month because that time is never guaranteed,” shares 53-year-old Sammie Kelley.

She is preparing to take on Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run for the second time to raise vital funds for palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, Sue Ryder.

Sammie will be running in memory of her best friend, Kath Leakey, who lived in Peterborough and was cared for at Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2019.

From left to right friends Kath, Tracie and Sammie

She hopes that by sharing her story she can inspire others to lace up their trainers and pull on their Sue Ryder vest to raise money for the charity too.

“I first met Kath at around the age of 13. We went through school and adult life together and remained very good friends throughout the years going walking, exploring, and walking, alongside our friend Tracie too,” said Sammie who lives in Apethorpe, Northamptonshire.

‘Staff were amazing’

Kath was just 49 years old when she died and spent her final days at Peterborough-based Sue Ryder hospice. “It was the first time that I had been into a hospice, and it was just a lovely place.

"Yes, there were sad times, but the staff were amazing, and they didn’t just care for Kath but for her friends and family too,” Sammie added.

Since losing Kath, Sammie, and fellow best friend, Amanda Garrett, known as Tracie to her friends, have set about raising vital funds for Sue Ryder.

In 2022, they took on a joint fundraising feat with Amanda walking 48-counties over six-months and Sammie running 300 miles in the same period, which included completing the Great Eastern Run. The pair raised a combined total of £6500 for Sue Ryder.

Now, Sammie, who walks at least ten miles a day through her job as a dog walker and has continued running regularly since her 2022 challenge, is preparing for her second Great Eastern Run on 15 October to raise more money for the charity which remains close to her heart.

Talking about the event and why she is keen to join the Sue Ryder team again this year, Sammie said: “The Great Eastern Run is known for its flat course, which is great for novice runners but also for people looking to secure their personal best.

Last year my husband, my two eldest children, my brother and sister-in-law got involved too and we all took it at our own pace.

“Everyone running is very encouraging and if you’re struggling there will always be plenty of people to support and cheer you on. It’s also a local event too which is great to get behind.

“Meeting other Sue Ryder runners all in their Sue Ryder running vests really makes you feel part of something. You can then spot your team mates around the course too - giving each other a friendly wave means a lot and knowing you are all there for the same cause is an incredible feeling.”

You never know what’s going to happen in life

When asked what she would say to people thinking about signing up for this year’s Great North Run, Sammie said: “It’s one of those things that you can think about for so long - shall I do it or can I do it? And the only way you’re ever know is by giving it a go.

“When I did the Great Eastern Run last year it wasn’t my best time, but it doesn’t matter what time you do it in, it doesn’t matter if you walk or run, the achievement at the end is what it’s all about and on top of that raising money for such a worthy cause is a fantastic thing.

“You never know what’s going to happen in life, Kath sadly didn’t make it to her 50th birthday, so I think it’s important that you get on out there, stay active, live your life. Don’t put a challenge off until tomorrow, next week or next month because that time is never guaranteed.” she added.

If one challenge wasn’t enough, Sammie will also be taking on the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London on 8 October for Sue Ryder.

If you feel inspired to join Sammie and the Sue Ryder team at this year’s Great Eastern Run, sign up here.