Barclays bank has launched a new Peterborough community drop-in scheme to support “vulnerable” people with face-to-face banking.

It comes after the bank closed its Fletton branch in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new initiative will serve as a replacement for people who do not use the banks online services.

Mayor Cllr Alan Dowson at the Barclays Community site at the ICA Centre, Fletton, with Lorna Humphrey, the site lead, Craig Ward, customer care manager and Rasa Pienaar the Barclays Church Street branch manager and the Premiership Trophy.

Session will take place twice a week at The Fleet, in Fleet Way, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The launch event on Wednesday (March 22) brought together other businesses and community groups – and raised about £900 for The Italian Community Association’s welfare fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Don’t want to leave anybody behind’

"Last August we closed our branch in Fletton, so wherever we close a branch we will always open a community drop-in site,” Lorna Humphrey, organiser of Barclays in the community in Peterborough, said.

“We’re aware there are still vulnerable members in society who are not using the online services we provide and still need face-to-face support.

"It gives people somewhere close to them to continue to do their banking. We don’t want to leave anybody behind and we want them to know there’s still support available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t accept cash because it’s not a secure site but other than cash services we can do anything else you would do in a normal branch. This includes bank transfers, direct debits and opening and closing accounts.”

In January, Barclays revealed it will be shutting 15 branches this year, with NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group also recently announcing branch closures.