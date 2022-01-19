Three men who died in A1 collision near Stamford named by police
Three men who died following a collision on the A1 near Stamford on Sunday (16 January) have been named.
Adil Hussain, 25, of Woodlands Street, Manchester, and his front seat passenger Mohammed Riyajudin, 39, of Boardman Street, Manchester died after the BMW they were in was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.
Craig Hewitt, 34, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, who had been driving a VW Golf, was also killed.
In tribute, the family of Mr. Hewitt said he was: “A loving father, son, brother and friend to many. We’ll keep the red flag flying high.”
Two other men also received serious injuries and remain in hospital.
The incident happened at about 1am on the A1 northbound carriageway, near Wothorpe, Stamford, and also involved a Land Rover Discovery.
It is believed the VW Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons. Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact us via web chat, online forms or call 101 quoting incident 24 of 16 January.