Three people die in three vehicle A1 crash near Stamford

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened at just before 1am on Sunday morning (16 January) on the A1 Northbound near Wothorpe.

The collision involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

Three men aged 34, 25 and 38 died of their injuries at scene and two people were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.

