This is why there are so many military jets in the skies over Peterborough

Peterborough residents may have noticed an increase in the sound and sight of military jets in the skies over Peterborough this week.

The reason for this is that the USAF 48th Fighter Wing, which flies out of RAF Lakenheath has increased flying operations.

A spokesman for the USAF said: "Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas may see and hear more U.S. jets in the sky than is usual.



"There are no plans for low-altitude or night flying in East Anglia during this period. These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force."

For aircraft-related flying concerns, contact the Ministry of Defence at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk.