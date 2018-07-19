This is why there are so many military jets in the skies over Peterborough

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath
An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath
0
Have your say

Peterborough residents may have noticed an increase in the sound and sight of military jets in the skies over Peterborough this week.

The reason for this is that the USAF 48th Fighter Wing, which flies out of RAF Lakenheath has increased flying operations.

RELATED: Peterborough residents angry reaction to increase in USAF planes in Cambridgeshire skies

A spokesman for the USAF said: "Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas may see and hear more U.S. jets in the sky than is usual.

"There are no plans for low-altitude or night flying in East Anglia during this period. These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force."

RELATED: Here is how you can request for low flying aircraft to be stopped in Peterborough

For aircraft-related flying concerns, contact the Ministry of Defence at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk.