Peterborough residents angry reaction to increase in USAF planes in Cambridgeshire skies

Many Peterborough residents have reacted angrily to an increase in the number of military jets flying over the city this week.

City residents will have noticed a marked increase in the number of USAF planes seen and heard in our skies....and not all are happy about the early morning start.

This is why there are so many military jets in the skies over Peterborough

One resident contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: "The residents of Peterborough have been suffering extremely low and extremely loud military planes from 6:55am. The first two fly past were frightening loud as the plane(s) were so low.

"They disappeared after 15 minutes of flying over the city, they are now back. I understand you have to fly these aircraft, but so low and loud before 8am! Over a large city too.

"Not the first time Peterborough has experienced this kind of flying."

