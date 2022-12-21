News you can trust since 1948
Reptiles die in house fire on Burnt House Road, Turves

Fire started at 10.20pm

By Stephen Briggs
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 11:22am

A number of reptiles died in a house fire on Burnt House Road in Turves.

The fire started at 10.20pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday (20) at 10.18pm, a crew from Stanground and a crew from Whittlesey were called to a House fire on Burnt House Road, Turves.

The fire started in Burnt House Road
“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel and jet to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”

The fire was started accidentally.