RAF Wittering warn of increased night flying and noise this week

RAF Wittering has warned residents to expect an increase in noise and night flying this week.

Unitl Friday, August 3, the airfield at RAF Wittering will be open until 2am for Night Vision Goggle (NVG) training for transport aircraft crews.

RAF Wittering has warned of an increase in night flights this week

A spokesman for RAF Wittering said: "We are reaching out to our neighbours in the nearby villages and equestrian establishments because the time and type of aircraft activity will be very different from normal.

"Night flying is an important skill for civilian and military aircrews, and RAF Wittering is happy to help keep our pilots and their teams ready for operations.

"The activity should be complete by Friday morning."

It follows complaints from residents in Peterborough last month after an increase in USAF flights from RAF Lakenheath over the city for training purposes.