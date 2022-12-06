Post mortem into death of baby found at Cambridgeshire recycling centre 'inconclusive'

A post-mortem examination has returned inconclusive results about the cause of death of a new-born baby who was found at a recycling centre.

The baby boy’s body was found at the centre, in Ely Road, Waterbeach on 29 November.

Cambridgeshire police are still urging the mother of the baby to come forward to receive help.

The centre where the tragic discovery was made

Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and we are still trying to locate the baby’s mother.

“Further medical tests are due to be carried out but these will take time. We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring every potential avenue.”

Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Carol Anderson said: “We are very concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of the baby boy who was tragically found at a recycling centre in Waterbeach last week.

“We want to put out a direct call to her to come forward for the medical help and support she needs. All NHS doors are open and our team is ready to help, so please don’t be frightened to come forward.

“She can seek help by visiting her local GP, midwifery team or A&E department, or by calling NHS 111 in the first instance if she would prefer.”

Anyone with information is urged to pass it to the force online via the Major Incident Public Portal. If anyone has immediate concerns for someone’s safety police would urge them to call 999.