Post mortem carried out following death at Taverners Road which saw two arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough

Two people remain on bail as part of the investigation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

A post mortem has been carried out following the death of a woman in Peterborough that led to two people being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of the body of a woman, who was aged in her 50s, at an address in Taverners Road on June 18.

A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

Police at the scene following the discovery at Taverners RoadPolice at the scene following the discovery at Taverners Road
On Wednesday (June 28) a post mortem was carried out.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A post mortem carried out ton Wednesday failed to ascertain the cause of death. However, there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the case will now be handed to the coroner.”

The two people who were arrested in connection with the death were bailed until September 18 earlier this month. The police spokesperson said the pair remain on bail.

