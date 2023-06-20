Two bailed after being arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of a body in Peterborough

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a Peterborough home have been released on bail by police.

Emergency services were called to Taverners Road at about 1pm on Sunday, June 18, where the body of a woman in her fifties was found.

Following the discovery, Cambridgeshire Police said they were treating the death as suspicious – although a post mortem to establish the cause of death has not yet taken place. The woman’s identity has also not yet been revealed.

Police at the scene in Taverners Road

A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.