Two bailed after being arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of a body in Peterborough

Cause of death not yet confirmed by police
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a Peterborough home have been released on bail by police.

Emergency services were called to Taverners Road at about 1pm on Sunday, June 18, where the body of a woman in her fifties was found.

Following the discovery, Cambridgeshire Police said they were treating the death as suspicious – although a post mortem to establish the cause of death has not yet taken place. The woman’s identity has also not yet been revealed.

Police at the scene in Taverners RoadPolice at the scene in Taverners Road
Police at the scene in Taverners Road
A man and woman, aged 34 and 37, and both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Today (June 20) a police spokesperson said The two people who were arrested have been bailed to return to the police station on 18 September while enquiries continue.

