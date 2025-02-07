Werrington Neighbourhood Plan to be adopted by Peterborough City Council following referendum

A referendum took place on Thursday, February 6

Peterborough City Council will adopt a local neighbourhood plan after residents made their voices heard in a referendum.

The Werrington Neighbourhood Plan will form part of the planning framework for how Werrington can develop in the future and will sit alongside Peterborough City Council’s planning policies.

The plan was drawn up by residents following feedback from consultations and questionnaires, and contains policies and proposals to protect Werrington’s unique characteristics.

A referendum took place on Thursday, February 6 where residents were asked the question: ‘Do you want Peterborough City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Werrington to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

The number of people entitled to vote was 9,271 and just over 20% took part.

More than 93% of those who took part voted in favour of the plan being adopted by the city council, with 1,843 voting ‘yes’ and 121 voting ‘no’.

Vince Moon, chair of the Werrington Area Forum, said: “I am so pleased that so many of Werrington residents were able to take part in the referendum and the result showed that the vast majority were in support of its adoption.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in its development and who voted in the referendum.”

A spokesperson for the forum added: “Werrington Area Forum is pleased that residents voted in favour of Peterborough City Council using the Werrington Neighbourhood Plan when deciding planning applications in the area.

“The Neighbourhood Plan has been developed over the last seven years with residents taking part in questionnaires, open meetings and consultations.”

It is understood that the plan will be formally adopted by Peterborough City Council at a meeting in March.