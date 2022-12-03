Peterborough City Council has drawn up plans to hike prices for a number of its services.

As part of the budget-setting process for the 2023/24 financial year, the city has undertaken a comprehensive review of all its fees and charges.

In response to this, a large list of new fees has been drawn up and proposed increases in prices in line with inflation- currently around 11 percent- have been proposed “wherever possible.”

The council has said that hiking fees for its services will ensure that “fees and charges support Council objectives and are set at a level that maximises income generation.”

If the fees are introduced as soon as possible, it is anticipated that the council could increase its annual income by £0.3m this year; which would, in turn, yield a £0.8m towards its multi-million budget gap and help set a balanced budget for 2023/24.

This means that a large number of services, including wedding and civic receptions, cremations/burials and parking are set to rise in the new year.

The full list of planned price rises will be put to full council on December 7 and is recommended to be approved.

Below is a list of some of the most notable services that are set to rise collated by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Crematorium Grave ownership/transfer ownership £63 from £61. 3.3% rise. Despatch of remains £62 from £60. 3.3% rise. Adult/child brick-lined graves up 3-3.3% Adult/child internment fees. 2-3% rise.

Civic room lettings All charges to rent civic rooms to rise between 9.6% and 10.9% depending on time of day and booking type (commercial, charity, private). Wedding receptions 10am to 1am £1046 from £951. 10% rise. 1am to 2am £124 from £113.11. 9.6% rise.

Roundabout sponsorship Large roundabouts £4955 from 4500. 10.1% rise. Small roundabouts £1321 from "1200. 10.1% rise.

Animal welfare licences Breeding dogs £1827 from £1675. 9.1% rise. Hiring out horses £1821 from £1670. 9% rise. Boarding at home £1206 from £1107 8.9% rise. Selling animals as pets £2154 from £1975. 9.1% rise.