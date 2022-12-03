Wedding receptions, cremations and school transport- which Peterborough council fees could be set to rise?
Peterborough City Council has drawn up plans to hike prices for a number of its services.
As part of the budget-setting process for the 2023/24 financial year, the city has undertaken a comprehensive review of all its fees and charges.
In response to this, a large list of new fees has been drawn up and proposed increases in prices in line with inflation- currently around 11 percent- have been proposed “wherever possible.”
The council has said that hiking fees for its services will ensure that “fees and charges support Council objectives and are set at a level that maximises income generation.”
If the fees are introduced as soon as possible, it is anticipated that the council could increase its annual income by £0.3m this year; which would, in turn, yield a £0.8m towards its multi-million budget gap and help set a balanced budget for 2023/24.
This means that a large number of services, including wedding and civic receptions, cremations/burials and parking are set to rise in the new year.
The full list of planned price rises will be put to full council on December 7 and is recommended to be approved.
Below is a list of some of the most notable services that are set to rise collated by the Peterborough Telegraph.