Parking charges in Peterborough are set to rise by ten percent after plans were approved by the city council’s cabinet.

The rise is said to be in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and council documents state that there is the possibility for the prices to rise further during 2023l depending on the rafe of CPI.

Ten percent rises would be seen on prices for pay and display, resident permits, season ticket and staff permits.

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road in Peterborough.

Annual evening season tickets are set to rise to £1412.90 from £1284.24, while residential permits are likely to rise to £726 from £660.

Higher level penalty charge notices are also set to rise from £210 to £215.

The council owns a number of car parks in the city centre, including Bishop’s Road, Brook Street, Car Haven, Dickens Street, Pleasure Fair Meadow, Railway Sidings, Riverside, Sand Martin House, Trinity Street and Wellington Street.

By increasing the charges, the council expects to make an extra £300,000 by the end of the year; which will translate into an increase of £800,000 in revenue when the charges are applied for the whole of 2023.

Parking charges for electric vehicles have also been introduced for the first time this month, along with a charge of 70p per kWh for the 3kW/7kW/22kW public points and 90p for e-taxi rapid chargers.

The council has said that offering both free parking and electricity to electric car users was “no longer affordable in this current economic climate.”

There are 17 Council owned public charging points in place in five locations in car parks across the City Centre and there will shortly be four rapid chargers for taxis and private hire vehicles.

These plans will be put before full council on December 7.