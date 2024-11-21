WATCH: Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes praises the 'vital work' of Light Project in tackling homelessness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP spoke about the charity in Parliament

The “vital work” of homelessness charity Light Project Peterborough (LPP) has been praised in Parliament by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Mr Pakes highlighted the support offered by LPP to Armed Forces veterans across the city.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged £3.5 million in support for veterans facing homelessness – part of an overall £10 million package to protect rough sleepers from cold weather this winter.

MP Andrew Pakes praises Peterborough Light Project in Parliament.

As reported earlier this month, Peterborough City Council is to receive more than £75,000 in additional funding to tackle homelessness across the city.

Addressing Veterans Minister Alastair Carns in Parliament on Monday, Mr Pakes said: “Groups like the Light Project in Peterborough do vital work supporting homeless veterans, but demand, we know, has risen in recent years. Will the minister welcome and congratulate groups like the Light Project and outline what steps he’s doing to ensure we have support for veterans facing homelessness this winter?”

Mr Carns responded: “Absolutely, and I would like to congratulate the Light Project for the work that they’re doing, and also a fortitude that’s referred over 2,000 veterans and put over 800 veterans into housing already.”

After seeing the footage, the charity’s chief executive officer Steven Pettican told us: “It’s great for Light Project Peterborough to be recognised for its work and to be championed in front of an audience of leading government figures within Parliament. “We hope this will make more people aware of who we are and what we do within this city.”

Sharing the exchange via social media, Mr Pakes added: “I had the opportunity to raise the good work of the Light Project Peterborough supporting rough sleepers in Parliament this week.

“It was a chance to raise the important topic for veterans, especially those who find themselves homeless.

“Last week, we heard that Peterborough will receive an additional £75,000 this winter to support rough sleepers. I'll be working to ensure we get longer term funding as well both to support rough sleepers and to put in place the help to get people back on the up again.Rough sleeping is a challenge we all need to put our shoulders towards fixing.”