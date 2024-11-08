New £75,000 funding to help Peterborough rough sleepers stay warm and safe this winter

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Nov 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 10:50 BST
Funding welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

Peterborough City Council has been given more than £75,000 to help keep rough sleepers safe this winer.

The emergency £75,395 fund has been launched by the Deputy Prime Minister as part of a £10 million package to protect rough sleepers from cold weather this winter.

The funding boost will save lives by ensuring rough sleepers have access to a safe and warm bed.

The money will help keep rough sleepers safe in Peterborough this winter
The money will help keep rough sleepers safe in Peterborough this winter

The money will go direct to councils in the highest need and support thousands of the most vulnerable people in society.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes welcomed the additional funding, and pledged to continue to work with organisations in the city to help secure more funding in the future.

He said: “No one should have to suffer sleeping rough on the streets. This funding is a welcome step in the right direction.”

“Everyone deserves a secure place to call home, so I’m pleased this funding will help people sleeping rough in Peterborough find a safe and warm place to sleep.”

“I will continue to work with the Light Project and others in Peterborough to secure more funding in the future.”

Last week in the Budget, it was announced an additional £233m will go to tackling all forms of homelessness, taking total spending on reducing homelessness to nearly £1bn in 2025-26. This money will directly fund critical services to prevent homelessness and support people into secure, stable housing - helping those at risk of homelessness to pay deposits and negotiate with landlords, reducing the overall need for temporary accommodation.  

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, said: “Anyone forced to sleep rough on our streets represents a complete failure of the broken system we've inherited. It's a national disgrace, and we can’t keep sticking plasters on it.

“We are approaching the harshest months of the year which is why we are taking immediate action to reach anyone sleeping rough and help them off the streets this winter.

“Bringing together Ministers across government is a crucial step to tackle this crisis at its root and ensure everyone has access to the basic right of safe and secure housing.”

