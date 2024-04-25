Voting at polling station in Peterborough almost scuppered by faulty alarm clock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voting at a polling station in Peterborough was almost scuppered by a faulty alarm clock last year.

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) election manager Mark Emson recalled the moment his team had to scramble to make up for a missing presiding officer on election day after he slept in.

In a video posted to PCC’s social media accounts, Mr Emson said: “Sometimes we run into a bit of difficulty [on election day].

Mark Emson recounted the moment his team had to scramble to open a polling station on time in Peterborough last year

“I won’t name any names for fear of shaming the individual, but last year we did have someone whose alarm clock failed. They were a presiding officer at a polling station so we had to get all hands on deck and get out to that polling station before 7am with all the ballot papers and the ballot box so that they could be open for the first voters coming through the door.

“Thankfully, he did turn up shortly after that and it wasn’t a major problem,” Mr Emson said, “but these are the kind of issues we have to solve as they arise.”

Running an election, as Mr Emson will once again on 2nd May, is about “putting out any fires on the day” that arise as residents of the city’s 22 electoral wards go to the polls.

This might mean covering for staff who’ve slept in, but it also might mean managing election candidates and voters.

Every year, some people who believe they can vote without having registered report to polling stations, Mr Emson said in PCC’s video, perhaps thinking that because they pay council tax they’re automatically eligible to take part.

He and his team also have to ensure “candidates are doing as they should and not obstructing the electoral process”, he said.

“Sometimes campaigners like to stand outside a polling station which they’re entitled to do as long as they don’t get in the way of people trying to cast their vote.”

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

You must report to the polling station listed on your poll card to vote. Bringing that card with you to vote isn’t necessary, but you must have a valid form of voter ID.

The results of the votes in each ward will emerge overnight after votes are cast on the 2nd May.

Mr Emson said his election team go straight to the count venue after polls close at 10pm where they first verify the postal votes the council has received before working through the boxes of in person votes as they arrive throughout the night.

The count often goes on until the small hours of the morning.

Then, over the next few days, PCC's various political groups will discuss who will run the council and how: this could involve ruling in a majority or minority, forming a coalition or forming a power sharing agreement.

Peterborough First currently runs the council with the informal backing of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, with the Conservatives in opposition.