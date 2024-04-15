Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today is the deadline for registering to vote in this year’s local elections.

The elections will be held across 22 council wards in Peterborough on 2nd May.

More than 100 candidates are vying for your vote from seven parties; there are also candidates standing as independents.

Polling stations are open 7am - 10pm on the day of voting

While there’s still time to register to vote, poll cards have already been sent out to many of those who will vote in this year’s elections.

This will tell you where your local polling station is, which is where you must vote.

It’s important to check this as polling stations aren’t always the same from election to election.

For instance, some Gunthorpe voters will be asked to vote at Manor Drive Academy which wasn’t on the list last year, while Park ward residents will also have different polling stations.

You don’t have to bring your poll card with you when you vote but, for the second year, you will have to bring a valid form of voter ID.

If you can’t make it to a polling station, there’s also still time to register for a postal or proxy vote.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 17th April and for proxy vote applications is 24th April.

A full list of this year’s polling stations can be found below.

Barnack

Bainton Reading Room, Barnack Road, Bainton

Barnack Village Hall, School Road, Barnack

Helpston & Etton Village Hall, West Street, Helpston

The Spinney, First Drift, Wothorpe

Ufford Village Hall, Main Street, Ufford

Bretton

Pyramid Community Centre, Watergall, Bretton

Church of the Holy Spirit, The Cresset Centre, Bretton Centre, Bretton

Wellspring Community Church, The Alpha Centre, Adderley, Bretton

South Bretton Family and Community Centre, 32 Red Poll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton

Central

St Mary's Church, New Road

Rutland Court Community Hall, Rutland Court, Eastgate

The Beeches Primary School (Community Room), Beech Avenue, (Vehicular Access Via Craig Street)

City Church Peterborough, The Grace Centre, 131 Midland Road

Dogsthorpe

Christ the Carpenter Church Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe

Don Bosco Centre, Our Lady of Lourdes, Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe

Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Welland Road, Dogsthorpe

Charteris Playcentre, Normanton Road, Welland

East

Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield

Peterborough & District Bowls Centre, 19 Burton Street

Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell

Eye, Thorney and Newborough

Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Road, Newborough

Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, Eye

The Marigold Tavern, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green

Bedford Hall, Station Road, Thorney

Fletton and Stanground

Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton

Stanground Scout Hut, Off Wessex Close, Stanground

The George Alcock Centre, Whittlesey Road, Stanground

Fletton and Woodston

Mobile Unit, Thorpe Meadows Car Park, Thorpe Meadows

South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston

Belsize Centre, Celta Road, Woodston

Nene Valley Community Centre (Birch Room), 24 Candy Street, Woodston

Glinton and Castor

Castor and Ailsworth Tennis Club, Holme Close, Ailsworth

The Cedar Centre, Church Walk, Castor

Newstead Farm, Deeping St James Road, Deeping Gate

The Golden Pheasant (Marquee), Main Road, Etton

Glinton Village Hall, High Street, Glinton

Marholm Village Hall, Castor Road, Marholm

Maxey Village Hall, School Lane, Maxey

Northborough Village Hall, Cromwell Close, Northborough

Peakirk Village Hall, St Pegas Road, Peakirk

Gunthorpe

The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington

Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road

Sports Pavilion, Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe

Manor Drive Academy, Porter Avenue

Hampton Vale

Hampton Leisure Centre, Clayburn Road, Hampton Vale

Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale

Hargate and Hempsted

Hampton Community Sports Association, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate

Hampton Hargate Community Room, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate

Orton Hall Hotel (Braybrook & Talbot Rooms), The Village, Orton Longueville

North

Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road

Bluebell Meeting Hall, Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe

Open Door Baptist Church, Seargeant Street

Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard

Orton Longueville

Orton Hall Hotel (Rayner & Shrewsbury Rooms), The Village, Orton Longueville

Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay

Saint Luke's Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne

Orton Waterville

Orton Waterville Village Hall - Jubilee Room, Glebe Avenue, Orton Waterville

Matley Community Church, Matley, Orton Brimbles

Christ Church Hall, 2 Benstead, Orton Goldhay

Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place, Orton Wistow

Park

All Saints Church Hall, Park Road

PARCA, Unity Hall, Northfield Road

Madeley House, The King’s School, 201 Park Road

Paston and Walton

Walton Community Centre, Mountsteven Avenue, Walton

Paston & Gunthorpe Community Centre, Hallfields Lane

Newton Hall, Stowe Hill Road, Paston

Honeyhill Children's Centre, 150 Chadburn, Paston

Ravensthorpe

St Lukes Church, Mayors Walk, West Town

Highlees Primary School, Ashton Road, Westwood

Ravensthorpe Primary School, Brigstock Court

St Andrews URC Church Hall, Ledbury Road, Netherton

Stanground South

St Michael’s Church, Mace Road, Stanground

The Fleet Complex, Fleet Way, Fletton

Residents Lounge, Nelson Place, Havelock Drive, Stanground

Cardea Community Sports Association Pavilion, Bellona Drive, Cardea

Werrington

Loxley Community Centre, Loxley, Werrington

Hodgson Community Centre, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington

Werrington Library, Staniland Way, Werrington

Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, Werrington

West

Copeland Community Centre, 37 Copeland, Bretton

St Botolph’s Church, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe

Wittering