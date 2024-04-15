Peterborough local elections 2024: Find your polling station
Today is the deadline for registering to vote in this year’s local elections.
The elections will be held across 22 council wards in Peterborough on 2nd May.
More than 100 candidates are vying for your vote from seven parties; there are also candidates standing as independents.
While there’s still time to register to vote, poll cards have already been sent out to many of those who will vote in this year’s elections.
This will tell you where your local polling station is, which is where you must vote.
It’s important to check this as polling stations aren’t always the same from election to election.
For instance, some Gunthorpe voters will be asked to vote at Manor Drive Academy which wasn’t on the list last year, while Park ward residents will also have different polling stations.
You don’t have to bring your poll card with you when you vote but, for the second year, you will have to bring a valid form of voter ID.
If you can’t make it to a polling station, there’s also still time to register for a postal or proxy vote.
The deadline for postal vote applications is 17th April and for proxy vote applications is 24th April.
A full list of this year’s polling stations can be found below.
Barnack
- Bainton Reading Room, Barnack Road, Bainton
- Barnack Village Hall, School Road, Barnack
- Helpston & Etton Village Hall, West Street, Helpston
- The Spinney, First Drift, Wothorpe
- Ufford Village Hall, Main Street, Ufford
Bretton
- Pyramid Community Centre, Watergall, Bretton
- Church of the Holy Spirit, The Cresset Centre, Bretton Centre, Bretton
- Wellspring Community Church, The Alpha Centre, Adderley, Bretton
- South Bretton Family and Community Centre, 32 Red Poll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton
Central
- St Mary's Church, New Road
- Rutland Court Community Hall, Rutland Court, Eastgate
- The Beeches Primary School (Community Room), Beech Avenue, (Vehicular Access Via Craig Street)
- City Church Peterborough, The Grace Centre, 131 Midland Road
Dogsthorpe
- Christ the Carpenter Church Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Don Bosco Centre, Our Lady of Lourdes, Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe
- Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Welland Road, Dogsthorpe
- Charteris Playcentre, Normanton Road, Welland
East
- Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield
- Peterborough & District Bowls Centre, 19 Burton Street
- Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell
Eye, Thorney and Newborough
- Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Road, Newborough
- Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, Eye
- The Marigold Tavern, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green
- Bedford Hall, Station Road, Thorney
Fletton and Stanground
- Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton
- Stanground Scout Hut, Off Wessex Close, Stanground
- The George Alcock Centre, Whittlesey Road, Stanground
Fletton and Woodston
- Mobile Unit, Thorpe Meadows Car Park, Thorpe Meadows
- South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston
- Belsize Centre, Celta Road, Woodston
- Nene Valley Community Centre (Birch Room), 24 Candy Street, Woodston
Glinton and Castor
- Castor and Ailsworth Tennis Club, Holme Close, Ailsworth
- The Cedar Centre, Church Walk, Castor
- Newstead Farm, Deeping St James Road, Deeping Gate
- The Golden Pheasant (Marquee), Main Road, Etton
- Glinton Village Hall, High Street, Glinton
- Marholm Village Hall, Castor Road, Marholm
- Maxey Village Hall, School Lane, Maxey
- Northborough Village Hall, Cromwell Close, Northborough
- Peakirk Village Hall, St Pegas Road, Peakirk
Gunthorpe
- The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington
- Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road
- Sports Pavilion, Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe
- Manor Drive Academy, Porter Avenue
Hampton Vale
- Hampton Leisure Centre, Clayburn Road, Hampton Vale
- Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale
Hargate and Hempsted
- Hampton Community Sports Association, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate
- Hampton Hargate Community Room, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate
- Orton Hall Hotel (Braybrook & Talbot Rooms), The Village, Orton Longueville
North
- Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road
- Bluebell Meeting Hall, Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe
- Open Door Baptist Church, Seargeant Street
- Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard
Orton Longueville
- Orton Hall Hotel (Rayner & Shrewsbury Rooms), The Village, Orton Longueville
- Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay
- Saint Luke's Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne
- Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay
Orton Waterville
- Orton Waterville Village Hall - Jubilee Room, Glebe Avenue, Orton Waterville
- Matley Community Church, Matley, Orton Brimbles
- Christ Church Hall, 2 Benstead, Orton Goldhay
- Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place, Orton Wistow
Park
- All Saints Church Hall, Park Road
- PARCA, Unity Hall, Northfield Road
- Madeley House, The King’s School, 201 Park Road
- Paston and Walton
- Walton Community Centre, Mountsteven Avenue, Walton
- Paston & Gunthorpe Community Centre, Hallfields Lane
- Newton Hall, Stowe Hill Road, Paston
- Honeyhill Children's Centre, 150 Chadburn, Paston
Ravensthorpe
- St Lukes Church, Mayors Walk, West Town
- Highlees Primary School, Ashton Road, Westwood
- Ravensthorpe Primary School, Brigstock Court
- St Andrews URC Church Hall, Ledbury Road, Netherton
- Stanground South
- St Michael’s Church, Mace Road, Stanground
- The Fleet Complex, Fleet Way, Fletton
- Residents Lounge, Nelson Place, Havelock Drive, Stanground
- Cardea Community Sports Association Pavilion, Bellona Drive, Cardea
Werrington
- Loxley Community Centre, Loxley, Werrington
- Hodgson Community Centre, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington
- Werrington Library, Staniland Way, Werrington
- Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, Werrington
- West
- Copeland Community Centre, 37 Copeland, Bretton
- St Botolph’s Church, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe
Wittering
- St Michael & All Angels Church, Nene Way, Sutton
- St Andrews Church, Russell Hill, Thornhaugh
- Wansford Community Hall, Peterborough Road, Wansford
- Parish Hall, Townsend Road, Wittering