Ugandan community say thank you to 'brave' Charles Swift who found a home for them in Peterborough

Charles Swift had a big impact on the city during his 62 years on the council

The Ugandan community in Peterborough have said thank you to ‘courageous’ Charles Swift, the councillor who helped them find a home in the city.

One of the biggest impacts he had on the city was to find homes for dozens of Ugandan families who had fled their homeland to escape dictator Idi Amin.

Mr Swift was instrumental in obtaining 50 council houses in Peterborough for the families.

Today members of the Ugandan community came together to thank Mr Swift for the ‘brave’ decision he made.

Mr Swift was an amazing man – wise, thoughtful, caring, hardworking and loving

Professor Akbar Vohra who arrived as a twelve-year old, now an eminent Consultant Anaesthetist, paid tribute to Charles Swift saying: “Charles Swift will be particularly remembered for his courage and foresight, in persuading Peterborough Council to provide housing and job prospects for the Ugandan Asian expellees in 1972. I as a beneficiary salute you.”

Rizwan Rahemtulla, President of the Husaini Islamic Centre said: “Mr Swift was an amazing man – wise, thoughtful, caring, hardworking and loving. A true legend who was a man of principle and courage. He was instrumental in setting aside 50 council houses in Peterborough for Ugandan refugees who fled under horrific circumstances. Mr Swift not only helped in this way, but also kept in touch with them and supported them in every way he could – which empowered us to build the first Khoja purpose-built Mosque in Europe.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Mr Swift on a number of occasions and remember clearly his humbleness and infectious smile.

“Mr Swift, you will be missed very much. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Kishore Ladwa, President of the Bharat Hindu Samaj said: “We the Ugandan Asian are grateful to Mr Swift and everything he did for Ugandan Asians and refugees from Uganda.

“As a President of Bharat Hindu Samaj Peterborough I take this opportunity to thank Charles Swift from the bottom of our heart.Our prayers and blessings of Ugandan Asians are with him.”

He had a great art of leadership, an excellent guide and a good listener

Ramnik Mashru, a founder member of the Bharat Hindu Samaj added: “He was a great supporter of our Bharat Hindu Samaj, a Hindu Association of Peterborough and a personal friend of mine. I have known him since the establishment of the Samaj in 1973.

“As an ex employee, myself, of the Peterborough City Council, I have known him over this long period of time. He had a great art of leadership, an excellent guide and a good listener. He had welcomed the Ugandan Asians, “back in early seventies, who had started settling in Peterborough. He along with our local MP supported the Samaj in obtaining a grant from the Central Government back in early eighties.