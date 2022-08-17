Charles Swifts' son remembers lifetime of work his dad did for Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Swift is the youngest ever Mayor of Peterborough

Charles’ Swifts son has paid tribute to the legacy his father has left to the city following his death following a battle with illness.

Mr Swift served his adopted city as a councillor for more than 60 years, and has been described as one of the city’s favourite sons.

He died aged 92 yesterday after a battle with cancer.

Tributes from communities across Peterborough

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, His son, Paul (59) said: “He was exactly the same at home as he was at work – he couldn’t do enough for his grandchildren and great grandchildren”

"We were always 100 per cent behind our dad. He would have us out in all weathers delivering election leaflets or the Christmas cards he used to write for every house in North Ward.

"We have had dozens of phone calls coming in from all the different sections of the community across Peterborough, with plenty of people who are very upset.”

We were all incredibly proud of him

Paul said his dad was always keen to help others in the city.

He said; “In the 1970s, if people showed up at his door with nothing, he would invite them in. I remember myself and my brother having to sleep on the sofa because someone had showed up who had nowhere to go. He would allow them to have a bath, feed them, and give them a bed for a night. It was a regular thing back then.

"When he retired from the council he did miss the work. He would have carried on, but the ward was extended, and it became too much for him.

"He was awarded an OBE in 1985, and we were all incredibly proud of him and all he did.”

Paul said Charles was born in Ossett in Yorkshire in 1930, and arrived in Peterborough on VJ Day in 1945 – arriving with the rest of his family on a horse and cart.

Charles’ mum and sister also served as Peterborough councillors.

He was married to Brenda for 66 years, and the couple had four sons and a daughter, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral plans are still being organised, but Paul said his father did not want a Cathedral service.

He said: “He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years ago, but he had more trouble in January this year, and he was diagnosed with bowel cancer. When I spoke to the surgeon, they said he had about three or four months left. We got to spend a few more months than that with him.