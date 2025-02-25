Two Peterborough schools to take part if government's new free breakfast clubs

The new breakfast clubs have been planned to save working families up to £450 and set children up to start the day ready to learn.

Two Peterborough school have been announced to be part of the government’s new pilot scheme to provide free daily breakfast clubs.

The scheme will begin in April at St John Henry Newman Catholic VA Primary School in Hampton and Northborough Primary School.

The scheme has been designed to serve 18,000 pupils across England, 67,000 of which attend schools in deprived areas.

Northborough Primary School and St John Henry Newman Catholic VA Primary School will take part. Photo: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.

All children at the early adopter primary schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools have been encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples being wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit and yoghurt.

Schools taking part in the scheme will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, designed to remove barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance, and attainment.

St John Henry Newman Catholic primary school, Hampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough said: "I am delighted that schools in Peterborough have been chosen as part of the first wave of breakfast clubs. Ensuring our children have a filling, nutritional breakfast is key to ensuring they can reach their full potential.

"And I know that the extra, free childcare will help take the strain off many of our care givers. While also helping them save money.

"Our breakfast clubs are just one way we are keeping our promise to deliver wrap around childcare for parents. I know there's still a lot to do."

Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, added:“Family Action welcomes the Government’s announcement of the 750 schools who have been selected to take part in the Early Adopters Scheme. These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.

“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child. We look forward to sharing our long experience of delivering breakfast provision ourselves with Early Adopter schools.”