Town Hall View: Meeting the needs of our growing city

This week we launched the consultation on our draft budget which sets out how we will continue to meet the needs of our growing city with the money that we have available next year, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

We will continue to prioritise support for the most vulnerable and those who need our help the most and as part of this commitment there is more money going into Children’s Services, Adult Services and to prevent people becoming homeless.

This includes an extra £2.5m into Children’s Services to be able to make the improvements set out by Ofsted as quickly as possible. Most of the investment is going into social work teams to ensure manageable caseloads.

There’s also an extra £1.2m next year to cope with the growing level of demand for Adult Social Care.

Since taking office in May, I have been clear that this administration will take tough decisions. None of them are taken easily or lightly. The best and most workable decisions are those with cross-party support, where everyone chooses to look at a bigger picture.

With a finite budget, and to manage the demand in areas like those I have mentioned, we have to cut back in some areas, and there are proposals in the document that explain this. If we don’t, then what we spend will outstrip our £220m budget, as we have found in the current year.

It sounds like a huge amount of money – I get that – but when you consider that £128m of the £220m is spent on Adult Social Care and Children’s Social Care (where we have very little leeway and most of the services we have a legal duty to provide) and the cost of repaying our borrowing for things like new roads and schools, it demonstrates the challenge that we face.

But please remember that the proposals are just that – proposals. Nothing has been agreed. I say this in relation to the Lido in particular, which has caused an outpouring of emotion from politicians, and members of the public.

I don’t want to see the Lido close, nor does anyone on the Cabinet, and we will do everything we can to ensure it does not have to. But at the moment a proposal remains on the table because of what the facility costs us to run every year and the need to make savings.

Some parties may take the opportunity to “grandstand” - and they have done so when it comes to the Lido. Regardless of what they choose to say publicly, I am sure they are actually thinking: “there but for the grace of God, go I”.

Actions speak louder than words, and frankly, most people are happy to provide their opinion, paying no notice to facts. We are all having to face facts. The facts are in the consultation document. We are listening to what people need and want to tell us. The Shaping Our City consultation was the start of that process. The budget consultation is the next.

What is clear, to me at least, is that the dilemma facing our city is not party political. Decisions taken, locally and nationally, have put our finances on a precipice.

Please take the time to look at the proposals and tell us what you think. Cabinet and all city councillors will consider what you tell us when agreeing the final budget in February.

We’re coming to the time of year when people start thinking about their New Year’s resolutions and for many, this may include stopping smoking.

Breaking the smoking habit is certainly not easy, but the good news is that help is at hand with a new campaign launched by the council in partnership with Healthy You. Healthy You provides a free 12-week programme tailored to your needs, including one- to-one weekly support, access to tools such as nicotine patches, vapes and medication, as well as flexible appointments, in person or over the phone, at a range of locations across Peterborough.

You can speak to your GP or to self-refer Call 0333 005 0093 or visit https://healthyyou.org.uk/services/stop-smoking/

Alternatively, visit one of the drop-in sessions where you can get free advice, hear more about the service and how to sign up. You can also find out details about the sessions at www.peterborough.gov.uk

Over the Christmas and New Year period the council operates on special opening hours, which we’re currently making people aware of. For example, our call centre team will be working until 12pm on Christmas Eve and then from 9am to 5pm between Christmas and New year - with the exception of benefits, council tax and parking lines (these will be closed for the Christmas period and re-open on Thursday 2 January).

Bin collections will alter over this period and the Household Recycling Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, and will close at 12pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

You can still access many of our services online and if you visit www.peterborough.gov.uk you will find full details about our festive opening hours.

Finally, I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and all the very best for

2025.

The past year has certainly been an interesting one for me personally and after being elected to lead the council my life has definitely changed somewhat! It’s a huge challenge, but one I’m enjoying and I’m looking forward to the future with much hope and excitement.

There will be tough decisions along the way, and I’ve never shied away from that, but there is also much to look forward to. I will always look back fondly on 2024 and I’m confident that 2025 will be a year to remember too.